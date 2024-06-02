Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenonline
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,504,620
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1802 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

