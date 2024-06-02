Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenonline

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,504,620

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1802 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 17, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

