2 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1802 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

