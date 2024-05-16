Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 591,927
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
