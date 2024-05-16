Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 591,927

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

