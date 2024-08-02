Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3103 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search