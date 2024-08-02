Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3103 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (7)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search