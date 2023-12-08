1/2 Mark 1918 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1397 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

