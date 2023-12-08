Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1918 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,032,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1397 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
