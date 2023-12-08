Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1918 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1918 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1918 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,032,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1397 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 G at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search