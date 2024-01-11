1/2 Mark 1917 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (2) Service PCGS (2)