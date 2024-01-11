Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1917 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1917 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1917 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,561,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 E at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 E at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 E at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 E at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 E at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1917, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

