Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1917 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,561,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search