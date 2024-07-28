1/2 Mark 1917 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

