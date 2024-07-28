Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1917 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1917 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1917 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,692,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 A at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

