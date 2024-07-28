Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1917 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,692,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
