Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1916 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,410,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3987 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 84. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search