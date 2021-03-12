1/2 Mark 1916 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3987 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 84. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) Service PCGS (2)