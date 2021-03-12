Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1916 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1916 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1916 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,410,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3987 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 84. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 F at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 F at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 F at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

