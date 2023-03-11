1/2 Mark 1915 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)