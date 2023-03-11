Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1915 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1915 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1915 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,117,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 D at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

