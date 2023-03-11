Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1915 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,117,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search