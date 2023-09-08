Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,589,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3795 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
