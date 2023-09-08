Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,589,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3795 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search