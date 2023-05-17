50 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place September 16, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (11) XF (2)