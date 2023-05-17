Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,095,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place September 16, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date March 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
