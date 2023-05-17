Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1875-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1875-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,095,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place September 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Hess Divo - March 6, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date March 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Stephen Album - January 18, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

