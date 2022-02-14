5 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 112. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)