Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,631,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 112. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Karamitsos - December 5, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

