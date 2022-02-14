Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,631,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 112. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
