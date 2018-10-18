Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,714,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5034 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
