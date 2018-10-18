Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,714,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5034 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 F at auction Heritage - April 11, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2010
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

