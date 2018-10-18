5 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5034 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

