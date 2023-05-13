Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1898 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1898 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1898 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,812,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1898 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place November 26, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1898 D at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1898 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search