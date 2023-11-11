Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

25 Pfennig 1909 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 25 Pfennig 1909 D "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 25 Pfennig 1909 D "Type 1909-1912" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,406,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 25 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1444 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 25 Pfennig 1909 D at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Popular sections
Category
Year
Search