25 Pfennig 1909 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1444 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (7) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) Service PCGS (4)