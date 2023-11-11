Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
25 Pfennig 1909 D "Type 1909-1912" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,406,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 25 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 25 Pfennig 1909 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1444 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
