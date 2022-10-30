Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1887 D "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,25 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 704,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 29, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
