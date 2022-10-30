20 Pfennig 1887 D "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 29, 2005.

Сondition AU (8)