Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1887 D "Type 1887-1888" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1887 D "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1887 D "Type 1887-1888" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,25 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 704,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1887 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 29, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 D at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 D at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 D at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1887 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

