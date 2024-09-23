Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,508,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73806 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

