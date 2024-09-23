10 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73806 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF64 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2)