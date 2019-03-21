Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1889 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,638,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
