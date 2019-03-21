Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1889 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1889 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1889 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,638,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

