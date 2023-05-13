Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1918 D "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1918 D "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1918 D "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 318,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4288 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

