Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1918 D "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 318,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4288 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
