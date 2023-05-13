1 Pfennig 1918 D "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4288 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

