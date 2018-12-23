Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1913 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1913 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1913 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,671,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search