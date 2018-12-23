Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1913 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,671,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
