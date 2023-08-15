1 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23794 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 99. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

