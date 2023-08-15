Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,526,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23794 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 99. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
