Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,526,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23794 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 99. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

