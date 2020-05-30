Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1910 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4037 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 11, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

