Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1910 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4037 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (13)
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search