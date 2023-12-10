Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,631,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1905 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6847 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search