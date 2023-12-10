1 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1905 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6847 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)