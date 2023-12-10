Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,631,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1905 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6847 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search