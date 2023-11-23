Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1900 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 51,804,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
