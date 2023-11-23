Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1900 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1900 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1900 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,804,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 A at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 A at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

