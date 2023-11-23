Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1893 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,966,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1893 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
