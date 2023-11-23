Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1893 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1893 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1893 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,966,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1893 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1893 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

