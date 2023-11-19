Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1887 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1887 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1887 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,923,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5002 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Roma Numismatics - November 26, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 30, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Karamitsos - September 7, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 7, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1887 A at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

