Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1887 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,923,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5002 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search