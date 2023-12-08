Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1915 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,911,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64238 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 124. Bidding took place January 24, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- BAC (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (6)
- Numis.be (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
12
