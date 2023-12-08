Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1915 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1915 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1915 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,911,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64238 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 124. Bidding took place January 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • BAC (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search