1 Mark 1914 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

