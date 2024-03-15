Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1914 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,235,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 96 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
