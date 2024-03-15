Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1914 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1914 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1914 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,235,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 96 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Numis Arena - January 13, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 28, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 E at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 1 Mark 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

