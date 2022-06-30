Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1908 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1908 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1908 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 596,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 134 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction Aurea - April 9, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date April 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 E at auction BAC - April 23, 2018
Seller BAC
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

