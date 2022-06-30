Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1908 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 596,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 134 USD
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
