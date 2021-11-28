Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1907 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,704,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 9, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Grün (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (2)
- MUNZE (3)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
