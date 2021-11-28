Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1907 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1907 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1907 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,704,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 9, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction BAC - December 19, 2017
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1907 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

