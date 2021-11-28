1 Mark 1907 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 9, 2017.

