Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1907 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1907 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1907 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,265,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1907 E at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1907 E at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1907 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 E at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 E at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 E at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

