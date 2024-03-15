Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1907 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,265,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
