Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1907 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,387,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
