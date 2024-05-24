Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1907 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1907 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1907 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,387,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction VAuctions - July 6, 2022
Seller VAuctions
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - June 22, 2017
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - June 22, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - November 9, 2010
Germany 1 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - November 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search