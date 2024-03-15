Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1905 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1905 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1905 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,303,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5387 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 A at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

