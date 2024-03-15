Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1905 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,303,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5387 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- TMAJK sro (3)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search