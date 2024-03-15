1 Mark 1905 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5387 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

