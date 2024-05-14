Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1893 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1893 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1893 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 254,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3959 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Felzmann - November 19, 2008
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1893 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

