1 Mark 1893 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3959 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)