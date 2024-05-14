Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1893 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 254,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1893 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3959 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Künker (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
