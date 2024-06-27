Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1881 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,040,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
