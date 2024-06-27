1 Mark 1881 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

