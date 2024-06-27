Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1881 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1881 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1881 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,040,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1881 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction Rauch - December 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1881 D at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1881 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
