Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1880 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 146,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
