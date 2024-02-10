Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1880 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1880 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1880 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 146,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1880 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1880 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

