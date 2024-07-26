Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony". 800 years of House Wettin. Silver (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 800 years of House Wettin. Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27,78 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1889
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony" with mark E. 800 years of House Wettin. Silver. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4449 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5942 $
Price in auction currency 5550 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
