Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony". 800 years of House Wettin. Silver (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 800 years of House Wettin. Silver

Obverse 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" 800 years of House Wettin Silver - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" 800 years of House Wettin Silver - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony" with mark E. 800 years of House Wettin. Silver. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (43)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4449 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5942 $
Price in auction currency 5550 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1889 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search