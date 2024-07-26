5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony". 800 years of House Wettin. Silver (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony" with mark E. 800 years of House Wettin. Silver. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (65) UNC (8) AU (13) XF (29) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) SP63 (1) SP62 (3) PF67 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) BN (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (7)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (4)

Frankfurter (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (8)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (9)

Kroha (1)

Künker (43)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (3)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (3)

Teutoburger (11)

UBS (1)

WAG (8)

Westfälische (2)