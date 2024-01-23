Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Archives International Auctions (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Anticomondo - September 20, 2020
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Auctiones - March 15, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
