5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

