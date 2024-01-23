Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Archives International Auctions (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1894 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search