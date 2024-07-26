5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (36) XF (86) VF (95) F (4) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF20 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (10) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Archives International Auctions (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (5)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (9)

Heritage (10)

HERVERA (6)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (16)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (9)

Kroha (1)

Künker (38)

Lanz München (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)

Möller (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (10)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pesek Auctions (3)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Russiancoin (8)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (9)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (20)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Via (1)

WAG (8)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (1)