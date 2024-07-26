Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 635,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

