5 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 635,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
