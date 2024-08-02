Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,000
  • Mintage PROOF 111,878

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2747 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (46)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (6)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search