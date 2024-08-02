Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,000
- Mintage PROOF 111,878
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2747 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (9)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (46)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (6)
- WAG (7)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search