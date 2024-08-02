10 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2747 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (37) XF (78) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (5)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (9)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (9)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (46)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (8)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (6)

WAG (7)