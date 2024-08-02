Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 528,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2215 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,042. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

