Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 528,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2215 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,042. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
