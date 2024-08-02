10 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2215 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,042. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (11) XF (38) VF (137) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

