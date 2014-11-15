Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia". Copper (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Copper
- Metal Copper
- Edge Inscription
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. Copper. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30430 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 823 USD
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2005
Condition MS65 DMPL PCGS
Selling price
******
