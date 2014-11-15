Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia". Copper (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" Copper - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" Copper - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. Copper. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30430 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 15, 2014
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 15, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 823 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2005
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2005
Condition MS65 DMPL PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2004
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2004
Condition MS65 DPL PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

