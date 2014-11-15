5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia". Copper (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. Copper. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30430 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.

