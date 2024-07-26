Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,858,666

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1418 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2300 RUB
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PR64 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

