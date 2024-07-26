Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,858,666
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1418 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2300 RUB
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PR64 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
