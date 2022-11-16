Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: anticomondo GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Tin

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Frederick III (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - March 18, 2021
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1888 All German coins German tin coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search