20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: One-sided strike
Specification
- Metal Tin
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Frederick III (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
- Anticomondo (1)
- Felzmann (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
