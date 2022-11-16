20 Mark 1888 A "Prussia". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)