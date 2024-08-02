Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (462)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition MS61 CPRC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

