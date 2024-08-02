20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (92) AU (151) XF (170) VF (12) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (22) MS63 (30) MS62 (16) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (6) PF63 (4) PF62 (1) PF61 (2) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (9) Service CPRC (1) NGC (49) ANACS (4) PCGS (40)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (1)

Auction World (8)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (3)

BAC (11)

Baldwin's (1)

Bereska (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Busso Peus (10)

Cayón (1)

CNG (2)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Eurseree (1)

Felzmann (7)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (8)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (13)

Heritage (49)

Heritage Eur (9)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (15)

Höhn (28)

Holmasto (5)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (6)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (47)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (4)

NumisCorner (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (7)

Reinhard Fischer (13)

Rhenumis (18)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (8)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (42)

UBS (8)

V. GADOURY (4)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (36)

Warin Global Investments (14)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)