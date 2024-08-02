Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (462)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
