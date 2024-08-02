Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 81,686

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (21)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (25)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (27)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 16, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 16, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1906 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search