Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1906 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 81,686
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,100. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Mark 1906 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
