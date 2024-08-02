Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,788,122
- Mintage PROOF 124
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 897 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 520,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
