Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,788,122
  • Mintage PROOF 124

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 897 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 520,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (7)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (22)
  • Heritage Eur (10)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (18)
  • Höhn (15)
  • Holmasto (4)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • ICE (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (15)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (25)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1906 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search