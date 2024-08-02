20 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 897 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 520,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (38) AU (48) XF (107) VF (38) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (11) MS62 (6) AU58 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (18) NGS (1) PCGS (4) ANACS (2)

