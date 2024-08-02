Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,452,625

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 401 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
