Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,452,625
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (5)
- Bereska (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Eurseree (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (4)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (25)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (11)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 401 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1904 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search