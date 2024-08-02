Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,138,128

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3074 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (9)
  • Höhn (6)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Leu (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (33)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (15)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1902 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1902 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search