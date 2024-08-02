Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,138,128
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3074 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1902 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
