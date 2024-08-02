20 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3074 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (28) AU (30) XF (87) VF (35) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (12) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (19) PCGS (7) ANA (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (4)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (15)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (6)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (2)

Künker (9)

Leu (1)

Lugdunum (1)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (33)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (4)

TMAJK sro (3)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (15)

Warin Global Investments (2)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)