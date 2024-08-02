Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,171,741
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2056 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 5,450. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
