Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,171,741

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2056 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 5,450. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (6)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (8)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (20)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 431 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1893 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1893 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search