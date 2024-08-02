20 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2056 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 5,450. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (6) AU (15) XF (35) VF (40) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) PF60 (3) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

