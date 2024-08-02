Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,814,821

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4818 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 516 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Naumann - July 2, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1892 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

