20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4818 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (1) AU (6) XF (32) VF (21) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (2)

Künker (12)

Mowbray Collectables (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Naumann (1)

Reinhard Fischer (13)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (3)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (5)