Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,814,821
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4818 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 516 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1892 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
